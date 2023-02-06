NewAge, Inc. (OTC:NBEVQ) Shareholder Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 6, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on February 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of NewAge, Inc. (OTC: NBEVQ).



Investors who purchased shares of NewAge, Inc. (OTC: NBEVQ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. OTC: NBEVQ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of NewAge, Inc. (OTC: NBEVQ) common shares between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that NewAge, Inc never entered into a "distribution agreement" or "initiative in partnership" with the military and never had plans to sell its products at all commissaries and exchanges around the world, that NewAge, Inc did not have adequate inventory of its products to fulfill this reported agreement, that NewAge, Inc not actually expand its product lines or distribution agreements as represented, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls, that as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of NewAge, Inc. (OTC: NBEVQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.