NewAge Pro Series 6 Piece Stainless Steel Cabinetry Set - on Sale for $2,399.99 Only at Garage Cabinets Online

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Garage Cabinets Online, the world’s renowned garage products online store, has now announced a special discount on its collection, including a whopping price-drop on Pro Series 6 Piece Stainless Steel Cabinetry Set. Once priced at $2,799.95, the sophistically designed product is now available for $2,399.99 only.



Manufactured by NewAge, the leader in manufacturing garage products and components, the Pro Series 6 Piece Stainless Steel Cabinetry Set features world-class amenities complimented its industrial strength, sophisticated looks, and professional grade.



A spokesperson for Garage Cabinets Online further elaborates the features of this product. “NewAge Stainless Pro Series”, he says, “contains some of the best products offered by the company. The 6-piece cabinetry set, being one of them, also ensures to deliver what has been promised. This factory welded product features High end ball bearing slide drawers; Adjustable shelves; Magnet door latches; Lockable tool drawer; Top of the line 304 Stainless door fronts; and Height adjustable chrome leveling feet.”



The product further features one five-drawer cabinet, two lockers, two wall cabinets, and one 56” Maple Butcher Block Top. Garage Cabinets Online also ensures NewAge Stainless Pro Series to have maximum security features.



The store further includes a 10-year limited warranty with the product, making the overall deal affordable for customers. Customers can simply order this product using the Garage Cabinets Online safe and secure transaction process. The store, in turn, makes sure to deliver the product within 7-10 business days, that too, without charging an extra penny for it.



About the GarageCabinetsOnline.com

At GarageCabinetsOnline.com, owned by United Commerce Group one can find Mix and match garage cabinets, workbenches, tool boxes, shelving, carts, hooks and more, or find entire garage storage systems. The store has chosen each manufacturer for its quality and reputation, and know from its experience that each manufacturer will stand behind its warranty. But their most important daily focus is customers’ satisfaction. They know how to keep a customer happy with the price and the quality of the garage storage products.



For more information, please visit http://www.garagecabinetsonline.com/NewAge-Pro-Series-6-Piece-Stainless-Steel-Cabinetry-Set-SPECIAL.html