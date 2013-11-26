Newark Airport Auto Rental and Drivo Car Rental - Two Leading Car Rental Services in Newark

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Newark Airport Auto Rental and Drivo Car Rental have become two most famous car rental service providers in Newark, NJ. Both the car rental companies have experience in the services and offer the most consistent cars according to the budget of clients. They are also the pioneers when it comes to the most elected quotes and the easiest service.



If experts of the field are to be believed the major reasons behind the success of these two rental car services in Newark include quality of cars, quick services, affordable rates and friendly staff to name a few. They provide cars with distinctive features without taking any security deposit when renting a car. There is no time limit on renting as well. Their cars and vehicles have perfect view in design and technical state and are well maintained.



When contacted, a representative from Newark Airport Auto Rental Company said, “Customers can always select the car in our fleet according to their taste. We have cars for all budget types ranging from economy for daily family needs and up to premium ones for particular events.” He further added, “Our services do not include any kind of hidden penalties and fees. We have all the options and customers can hire a car for business, picnic or pleasure trip. We offer the best option to save your time, money and nerves.”



Drivo Car Rental has partnership with a number of big brands including Audi, US airways, Turkish Airlines, Bay Ridge Lexus and Mercedes Benz among others. The car rental service provider offers services in New York and New Jersey without any reservation or booking fees. Customers can save from 10 to 20 percent on car hiring services.



When contacted, a representative from Drivo Car Rental Company said, “If people wish to get the best rental services in NJ airport, they must select us. If you do not know what kind of car to select, the highly skilled and experienced managers of our company will help you to choose the best car to get to your desired destination point. The most important thing is that our services are very affordable.”



About Drivo Car Rental and Newark Airport Auto Rental

Drivo Car Rental: http://drivo.com Newark Airport Auto Rental: http://www.newarkairportautorental.com/ are two major car rental companies in Newark, New Jersey.



For Media Contact:

Drivo Car Rental

Address: Drivo Rent-A-Car,

408 Carnegie Ave, Newark, NJ

Phone: (855) 550-0008,

Email id: info@drivo.com

Website: http://drivo.com/