Newark Campaign Aims to Mentor Through Grooming

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- The Grooming Blueprint is a campaign launched by Seventy Sixes Barbershop with a mission to use the barbershop as a platform to mentor boys and teens in Newark in the areas of self-presentation, confidence and personal responsibility.



The initiative kick starts its efforts with Give Back Get FRESh, a summer program that aims to give 500 free haircuts, several workshops and grooming kits to Newark youth.



Now more than ever, our young men need guidance in connecting self-presentation to confidence and citizenship. The Grooming Blueprint is a timely endeavor that extends learning outside of the classroom and brings it back to a setting that is known as a site of learning, especially for males.



In male culture, the barbershop represents a meeting ground of many things—ideas, people, perspective, news and culture. It is also a site where boys and men engage in conversations about manhood and masculinity; however, many shops in Newark do not offer a nurturing environment, or few provide consistent displays of productivity. Seventy Sixes operates as a safe zone where Newark youth can receive services and engage in dialogue with the shop’s diverse clientele.



Another component of the Grooming Blueprint is hosting interactive workshops that range from personal care to social media presentation and dining protocol. The workshops focus on grooming, self-presentation and etiquette. The initiative has tapped into the client base of Seventy Sixes for workshop facilitators—all who are successful in their own careers.



Finally, The Grooming Blueprint will be providing grooming kits to participants that meet the needs of boys and teens.



The organization is hosting a wine and beer fundraiser to fund their summer efforts. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2013 from 6-9PM at Savion Glover Productions (131 Brunswick Street, Newark, NJ 07114). The venue was donated by tap dancer Savion Glover while the event features an African-American owned and/or operated brewery, winery, dessert boutique and ice cream company.



To learn more about this campaign and purchase tickets, please visit http://www.thegroomingblueprint.org



