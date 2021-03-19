Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Newborn Screening Market by Product (Instrument, Consumables), Test Type (Dried Blood Spot, Hearing Screening, CCHD),Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay, Enzyme Assay, Molecular, Pulse Oximetry),End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Newborn Screening Instruments Market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The Growth in this market is driven mainly by the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases in newborn, rising newborn screen rate, favorable government policies to conduct newborn screening.



The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening instruments market in 2019.



Based on the product, the newborn screening market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables further segmented into Assay kits & reagents and other consumables such as newborn screening cards and columns. In 2019, consumables accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening instruments market. The large share of this market segment is mainly due to the constant requirement for consumables in newborn screening. The increasing newborn screening rate across the globe also fuels the demand for consumables.



The dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.



The newborn screening market, by test, is segmented into dry blood spot tests, hearing screening tests, and critical congenital heart defect (CCHD) screening tests. In 2019, the dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening instruments market due to the wide acceptance of dry blood spot tests for screening disorders. Most metabolic, hormonal, and genetic disorders are diagnosed using dry blood spot tests.



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of newborn diseases, the availability of reimbursement for newborn screening test, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



Some of the major players in the newborn screening market include Some of the leading players in the market are PerkinElmer (US), Demant A/S (Denmark), Natus Medical (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Medtronic (Ireland). Others include Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Baebies (US), Parseq Lab (Russia), and Recipe Chemicals+Instruments (Germany).