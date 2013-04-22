NewDepthAnalysis: Global Data Center Rack Market Size 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



The Global Data Center Rack market is expected to post a CAGR of 11.13 percent during the period 2012-2016. The market is expected to post revenue of US$1,432 million in 2016 in TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016. The increasing deployment of data centers is expected to be one of the key drivers that will drive the growth for this market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. The declining investment due to macro-economic conditions is a challenge that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional overview



North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in the Global Data Center Rack market in 2012. This large revenue contribution of the region is mainly because it has the highest number of data center deployments taking place as of date.



Exhibit 1: Global Data Center Rack Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



Vendor landscape

Currently, there are a few companies that have a significant presence in the Global Data Center Rack market due to their vast experience and long presence in the market. Many pure-play companies in this market are either being acquired or being approached for acquisition by larger corporations for their technological capabilities in providing end-to-end data center solutions. Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016 report include APC Corp., Emerson Network, Hewlett Packard Co., and Rittal Corp. Other prominent vendors in the Global Data Center Rack market include Chatsworth Products Inc., Dell Inc., Eaton Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



