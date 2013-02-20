NewEgg.com Sells BIDET4ME Easy Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment at 58% off Till March

Arcadia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Newegg.com, leading e-tailer, has put on offer attractive prices on Easy Bidet products. In particular, BIDET4ME Easy Bidet “Dual Nozzles” (male and female), cold and hot controlled toilet seat attachment is available at a discounted price at the online marketplace from February 17 to 23. The Easy Bidet toilet seat attachment, originally priced at $129 is available for $ 53.99, after a discount of 58%. The offer, valid for less than a week, is one of the products sold by the brand BIDET4ME.COM. Free shipping is available for Easy Bidet Dual Nozzles toilet seat attachment.



The bidet attachment is equipped with cold and hot flash water spray as well as control knobs for selecting temperature, nozzles and water pressure. The toilet seat bidet attachment is a plastic, non-electric equipment as well. The site instructs to add bidet to any two piece toilet as the attachment is a perfect universal fit for those type of toilets.



Henry who bought the BIDET4ME Easy Bidet ‘Dual Nozzles’ toilet attachment noted that the features of the product were very useful. He said, “It is relatively easy to install and definitely does what it needs to do. The male vs. female nozzles are also nice.” He added, “The shipping was really fast and it got here even more quickly than the delivery estimate.”



Several other offers are also available from NewEgg.com including offers on other Bidet products. Electronic Bidet seat, E-200A, with dryer is available at a price of $429 after a discount of 43 %. Another toilet seat attachment from MB-1000 Bidet is available at $39.99 at a discount of 50%. This is an attractive offer even though it does not have as many useful features as Easy Bidet Dual Nozzles toilet seat attachment.



Newegg states, “We offer customers peace of mind with lightning fast delivery and cutting-edge logistics. We own and operate over 1,000,000 sq.ft. of warehouse space in the U.S. alone.”



The model number of Easy Bidet Dual Nozzles toilet seat attachment is MB-2000 and the NewEgg ID for the product is 9SIA1EB0C17313. For more details about the discount on Easy Bidet Dual Nozzles, the return policy and shipping, visit the official website (www.newegg.com).



About Newegg.com

Newegg Inc. is a leading e-tailer with based in Whittier, California. The online retailer is known for their shopping experience, rapid delivery and customer service. The award winning website offers more than 3 million products and caters to e-choppers and tech enthusiasts with its range of products. The range of products offered at NewEgg.com includes computer parts, laptops, electronics and more. In addition, the website also offers decision-making resources for customers such as detailed specifications, customer reviews, how-to articles and high resolution art galleries.



Media Contact



Amy Chou

Marketing Manager

BIDET4ME.COM

Arcadia, CA

Ph: (626) 247-4150

Website: http://www.bidet4me.com