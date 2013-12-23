NewEights Announces SweetGirl's Guitar Picks: Get Them in a Variety of Colors and Designs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- NewEights just launched its SweetGirl’s Guitar Picks this month on Amazon. Customers will be able to get picks in a variety of colors and designs.



The SweetGirl’s Guitar Picks come in 12-piece packs, with 6 different stylish designs:



1. Shimmer Butterflies

2. Pink Leopards

3. Pink Polka Dots Bubbles

4. Floral Fantasy

5. Colorful Squares

6. Purple Plaid



All SweetGirl’s Guitar Picks are made from premium celluloid material and are strong and resilient. These picks would make a great gift for any girl or woman. The pretty picks make good musician gifts, birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, or any other special occasion.



NewEights is selling the SweetGirl’s Guitar Pick collection on Amazon. The guitar picks can be used for a variety of reasons:



- Strumming on guitar or other stringed instrument.

- Collection of guitar picks.

- Give as gifts for special events.

- For decorations at home or in the office.

- As jewelry charms for bracelets or necklaces.

- And more…..



The Guitar Picks for Girls are made out of the strongest material of celluloid, which is resilient in continuous usage. There are more than 20-million guitar players currently in the United States. Guitar players are always searching for unique picks to collect or use in their collection. “The SweetGirl’s Guitar Picks collection offers a variety of colors and designs for any girl’s liking,” says Kenneth, a NewEights representative.



The SweetGirl’s Guitar Picks has just launched and customers will be able to find them on Amazon.“Customers will get the convenience of ordering online.” says Kenneth, a NewEights representative.



About NewEights LLC

NewEights produces and sells a variety of guitar picks. Currently, NewEights has the iPick Jesus Guitar pick collection and has now launched the new SweetGirl’s Guitar pick for Girls collection.



Contact:

Kenneth, Marketing Manager

848 N. Rainbow Blvd. #4953 Las Vegas, NV 89107

Neweights LLC

(904) 624-1646

http://www.neweights.net

admin@neweights.net