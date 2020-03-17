Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Newell Brands Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Newell Brands Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Atlanta, GA based Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.



On March 2, 2020, after the close of trading, Newell Brands Inc. revealed that "[o]n January 31, 2020, the Company received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") primarily relating to its sales practices and certain accounting matters during the period from January 1, 2016 to the date of the subpoena." The Company stated, "[t]he subpoena followed various informal document requests from the SEC staff, including several requests primarily related to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets."



