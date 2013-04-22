NeWest Mixed Development at West Coast Is Highly Anticipated by Many

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- NeWest brings a perfect duet of captivating luxury and unlimited pleasure to the west of Singapore. Set forth as a luxury mixed development promising ultimate convenience at either side of the door, NeWest spells nothing but a whole package of a perfect home to be.



The 12-storey NeWest stands over the West Coast Drive as a comprisal of 136 residences and 141 commercial units, consisting of 65 retail shops, 44 restaurants, 31 food kiosks, and a supermarket. With very few mixed developments in the west region, NeWest mixed development becomes a stand-out project with awesome accessibility and amenities within its vicinity. Trendy shopping malls like Clementi Mall, West Coast Plaza, and also supermarket, food center, and wet markets can be easily reached within a short drive. Traveling can’t be easier with the nearest bus stop a short walk away, and also with the nearby Clementi MRT and major expressways in service.



NeWest condo also serves as a sweet escape on the weekends or after a hectic day of work. Every unit of it is thoughtfully planned and luxuriously furnished to serve the residents with maximum level of space and comforts at home. It is also equipped with great facilities like gymnasium and swimming pool for the residents to enjoy. With NeWest, convenience is definitely the very last thing to worry about.



Thoughtfully developed by the prestigious Oxley Holdings, NeWest new condo comes with the rare 999-year leasehold, making it the perfect choice for either own stay or future investment. Resembling a meeting point of luxury and ultimate convenience, NeWest is meant to be just perfect down the line.



Nothing beats the convenience of living in a complete mixed development, where everything that matters is brought right to the doorstep. NeWest at West Coast itself is a mixed development that comprises units of luxury residences, restaurants, food shops, retail shops, and a supermarket, allowing its residents to go no further from the doorway to buy their daily needs, grab some meals, or even run their business. Also note that with such convenient mixed developments such as Newest at West Coast, investments can never go wrong.



One of the best things about NeWest at West Coast is the premium convenience it offers. Besides the endless amenities within the project, NeWest is also a short drive away from great shopping malls Clementi Mall and West Coast Plaza. Residents of Newest condo can also get to the nearby NTUC Fairprice or Clementi Wet Market and Food Center for some daily needs and great meals. Newest is also close to various prime spots like the Integrated Resort World, Vivo City, Biopolis business park, NUS, Science Park and the upcoming Jurong Business Hub.



With NeWest (West Coast), traveling everywhere around Singapore is surely a piece of cake. With the nearest bus stops only a few minute walk away, residents of Newest are served with plenty of bus that will take them to the other parts of the city. Newest residents are also served by the nearby Clementi MRT Station, and drivers are well-connected via major expressway like AYE and West Coast Highway. With such accessibility, places like the hip Orchard Road, CBD, Biopolis, and the upcoming Jurong Business Hub are reachable within a few minutes.



NeWest at West Coast is carefully developed by a renowned and experienced developer, Oxley Holdings. Each unit of NeWest condo is thoughtfully planned to provide functional and effective layouts with maximum use of space, equipped with top quality fittings and furnishings all meant to serve the residents with a supreme stay-at-home experience. NeWest at West Coast also comes with great condo facilities like gymnasium and swimming pool, serving as a perfect getaway after a long, tiring day at the workplace.



For families with school going children who are looking for an ideal home, all these schools are located near NEWest at West Coast: Qifa Primary, Clementi Primary, Nan Hua Primary, Pei Tong Primary, Tanglin Secondary, Clementi Town Secondary, Clementi Woods, Nan Hua High, School of Science and Technology Singapore, Kent Ridge Secondary, New Town Secondary, Japanese Kindergarten and Secondary, International Community School, Japanese Supplementary School and Shibuya Makuhari Senior High.



NeWest at West Coast spells a perfect investment. First, it comes with rare 999-year leasehold, while most mixed developments in Singapore nowadays are of 99-year leasehold. NeWest (West Coast) is also a mixed development, which is usually easy to rent out and makes a great property investment, especially in the west region where sort of development is very limited. Besides, it also promises the investors of Newest at West Coast with huge tenants pool from business parks nearby like Science Park, NUS, Biopolis, and the upcoming Jurong Gateway.



