Newest Work Clothing Styles from Best Buy Uniforms

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Best Buy Uniforms announces the arrival of brand new work clothing for Organizations looking to buy clothes for their staff. Best buy companies provides a wide range of industrial work clothes some of which includes Red Kap, Dickies, and Cornerstone. With thousands of clients in their stable, Best buy Uniforms is capable of providing uniforms for companies irrespective of the field they specialize in.



"We offer first class service to all of our customers. We cater to the lone individual, the smallest of businesses, and the major corporate chains as well. Whether you are ordering a couple of our quality uniforms or a couple hundred; your order will be professionally handled with care," said Josh Stone, the Sales manager at Best Buy Uniforms. "No matter what item you may be looking for, be it coats or pants, you will be getting the best deal from us."



For Organizations looking forward to have their employees professionally dressed, they can find industrial long sleeve and short sleeve Dickies shirts for both men and women at Best Buy Uniforms here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=70. The products are made from 100% cotton and are affordable and comfortable for professionals. Painters looking to buy quality overalls and coveralls that protect their inner wears from paint stains and other chemicals can also get them from BBU here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=122. They also stock the best accessories for organizations whose workers require a lot more protection. Get the best safety gloves, safety glasses, flame resistant apparel for environments that involve exposure to sparks and flames. Also available are heavy duty outdoor wear such as jackets and coats from Dickies and Cornerstone & Port Authority. Workers are often out in the rain, can also find tough build rain coats and rain pants for full water protection from BBU here http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=174.



BBU showrooms are opened Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5pm. Customers can also place secure order easily and fast at http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=8 and have their orders processed and delivered to them in less than 24 hours, if the products ordered are in stock. They also provide 24/7 courteous customer service for people who order online.



About Best Buy

Best Buy Uniforms, a division of Commercial Textiles Corporation guarantees the lowest prices and highest quality uniforms in the U.S.A. Our wide range of sizes, colors and fabrics includes Formal and Career Apparel, Vests, Theme Shirts, Aprons, Front and Back of the House Aprons, Custom Printed Polo and T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Caps, Chef Apparel, Work Uniforms, Hospital, Lab and Hotel Uniforms, Table Skirting, Table Linen, Towels, and Specialty items.



Best Buy Uniforms is a manufacturer, a wholesale distributor and an official sales distributor for numerous national companies.



Contact:



500 East 8th Avenue

Homestead PA, 15120-1904 USA



Telephone

Toll-Free: 1.800.345.1924

Local: 412.461.4600

Fax: 412.461.4016

http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/

customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com