NewForm Kitchens Introduces Orange County Kitchen Remodels

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Featuring the latest designs from Europe, NewForm Modern Kitchens offers kitchen remodels in the Orange County area. Designed from the best components and materials, NewForm Kitchen’s remodels offer a quality, durable, and beautiful product.



NewForm’s kitchen cabinets are designed from the best components gathered from European kitchen cabinet manufacturers. Every kitchen is custom designed with direct customer feedback at every stage of the process. Thus, NewForm Kitchen is able to create exactly what the client desires. NewForm Kitchen not only creates new and unique designs, but are also experts in remodeling and renovation. Learn more about NewForm Kitchen’s design and renovation services, including information on kitchen cabinets in the orange county area, at http://www.NewFormkitchen.com/kitchens/kitchen-remodeling-orange-county.html



NewForm Kitchen offers many types of design, focusing on an overall contemporary look. For those seeking a modern look, NewForm Kitchen offers a design utilizing ergonomic hardware and minimalist styled cabinets. For those seeking a more traditional look, NewForm Kitchen provides tried and true aesthetics, coupled with modern hardware. No matter the style, NewForm Kitchen offers an elegant blend of superb functionality and aesthetical appeal. Learn more about NewForm Kitchen’s contemporary kitchen designs at www.newformkitchen.com



NewForm’s services do not stop with the kitchen. Rather, they also offer bathroom remodeling services. Bathrooms are often overlooked in aesthetic design and decorating, and can prove a very challenging task for a non-designer. Utilizing the services of their experienced team of bath remodelers, clients can rest assured that their bathroom remodel will echo the same quality and aesthetics as NewForm's kitchen line.



Learn more about bathroom remodels in Orange County at www.NewFormkitchen.com/bathrooms/bath-remodeling-orange-county.html



About NewForm Kitchen

Whether one needs new bathroom cabinets or a complete kitchen re-design, NewForm utilizes their years of expertise and European connections to offer a quality and durable product. Working with clients from the southern California region, NewForm offers elegant, stylish, and cutting-edge design and products.



Elie Shline

NewForm Kitchen and More

1822 Newport Blvd.

Costa Mesa 92627

(949) 650-1472

info@newformkitchen.com

http://www.newformkitchen.com/