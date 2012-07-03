NewGene - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- NewGene Ltd. (New Gene) is a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, based in the UK. It develops, validates and delivers molecular diagnostics. The company’s services include tests for inherited disorders, personalized medicine testing services, haemato-oncology tests, research services and sequence capture services-nimblegen CSP. Its technologies include sequenom MALDI TOF and roche 454 GS-FLX and GS junior. The company offers accurate, cost effective results by using its technologies. Its expanding portfolio of tests includes hereditary cancers such as breast cancer, colon cancer and various haemato-oncology disorders, common and rare inherited disorders and syndromes and stratified medicine tests including KRAS, BRAF and EGFR. New Gene is headquartered in Newcastle, the UK.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the NewGene portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Scope



- Detailed NewGene company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on NewGene relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.