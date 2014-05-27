NewGenre Software and Business Solutions Releases iTunes Duplicate Remover

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Newgenre Software and Business Solutions, a LOS ANGELES based company has released a new iTunes Duplicate Remover software that will assist users to remove duplicates in iTunes music library quickly and easily. The software is compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems. The software is a perfect one-stop solution when it comes to cleaning the iTunes Library.



When contacted, the CEO of the company said, “Newgenresoft iTunes Duplicate Remover was created as a one-stop system for sweeping and organizing usersr iTunes. It deletes duplicate music contained in usersr iTunes music library quickly and easily. In other words, if users have been troubled by the questions like how to delete duplicates in iTunes, this is the answer.” He further added, “We have a team of versatile professional that focus to create New Genre Software Solutions with latest technology. We aim to continue offering unique and useful software in the times to come as well.”



iTunes is a brilliant tool for organizing songs invented and released by Apple. It not only organizes and manages music it also does the same for TV shows, movies, and books etc. It works on both Windows and Mac computers and devices. Like any software it’s not perfect and when it comes to removing duplicates in itunes it can be challenging. For those using the V11 edition or later versions of iTunes it was fairly easy to remove a single duplicate on a Mac by just clicking “View > Show Duplicate Items” and then users would just check off the duplicates that users wanted to remove. The downside is that users must delete usersr duplicates songs manually one-by-one. It’s time consuming.



The software is easy to use. Users just need to run the program and click on the first option - ‘Start to Clean iTunes’ before selecting the scan mode. The software identifies the original and duplicates songs with the help of song tags like album artwork, album name and artist. The scan automatically deletes the duplicate files. The users can then click on the apply button to have a new organized music library. The representative of the company confirmed that anybody can operate the software and knowledge of technical skills is required for the same.



About NewGenre Software and Business Solutions

NewGenre Software and Business Solutions is a LOS ANGELES based company that started operations in the year 2008. The company is an innovative development centre for creating New Genre Software Solutions with latest technologies for various companies.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Peter Smith

Contact Number: 702 927-1976

Email-id: pr@newgenresoft.com

Website: http://how-to-delete-duplicates-in-itunes.newgenresoft.com/

Address: 1137 Santa Monica Boulevard; Los Angeles, California 90025-4718