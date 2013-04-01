NewIndustryGrowth: Global in-Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) Market to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



This report is an attempt by Transparency Market Research to identify the performance of In-line Process Viscometer (ILPV) in the overall market. This report on the ILPV market is subdivided by application, end user industries and also by geographical analysis in terms of both volume and revenue from 2010 till 2018. By application the global ILPV industry includes petroleum, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages in USD million in terms of revenue from 2010 and forecasted till 2018.



The ILPV market by end users includes industries such as lubricants, construction, adhesives, inks and paints, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, wire and cable and others. The economies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Rest of the World (ROW). Along with analyzing the above mentioned geographies, this report by Transparency Market Research also analyzes the ILPV industry types such as process and non-process viscometers as well as ILPV market technologies such as rotational, torsional oscillation, vibration, moving piston, coriolis, dynamic fluid pressure, acoustic wave (solid-state) and others.



This report also includes Porters five forces model and the market share of companies in 2012. Some of the key players of the ILPV industry included in this report are Brookfield Engineering Laboratories Inc., LAMY RHEOLOGY, proRheo GmbH, SOFRASER, and others. The report provides an overview of the above mentioned companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of ILPV in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of ILPV manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the ILPV industry and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the ILPV market as below:



Global viscometer market, by type

Process

Non-Process



Global Viscometer market, by type



Physical Property market



Viscometer



Process Viscometer

In-line Process Viscometer (ILPV)

On-line Process Viscometer

On-reactor Process Viscometer

In-lab Process Viscometer

Non-process Viscometer



Global ILPV market, by application

Petroleum

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and beverage

Other



Global ILPV market, by technology

Rotational

Torsional oscillation

Vibration

Moving piston

Coriolis

Dynamic Fluid Pressure

Acoustic Wave (solid-state)

Others



In addition the report provides cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Rest of the World (RoW)



