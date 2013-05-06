NewIndustryTrend: Branding and Segmentation in Wealth Management Market to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Managing the wealth of individual clients has become a strategic priority for financial institutions across developed and developing markets. Global wealth management growth in terms of AuM fell dramatically over the last three years (20092012) due to the US economic crisis, combined with the Eurozone crisis in 2011, resulting in high market volatility and sapped economic growth globally that eroded investors asset values and refrained them from investing in the capital market.



However, wealth management organizations are adopting various strategies in order to build a distinctive brand, helping to distinguish their product offerings from their counterparts in order to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, the wealth management organization segments customers under various categories according to wealth holdings. Many private banks and wealth managers across the Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe have developed sector specific strategies to tap into groups of high net-worth individuals and families through their personal interests, leading to different approaches to segmentation and the factors that need to be taken into account when assessing the needs of different groups. Wealth management companies are segmenting their clients through an asset-based approach or through linear segmentation.



In order to deliver cost-effective service offerings to various levels of wealth management customers and in order to do so, asset management companies needs to have a well-defined and executable segmentation plan. Wealth management firms categorize their clients into four segments: the mass market, mass affluent, high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs). The mass market segment comprises individual households with a moderate income and property which need only basic banking and investment services.



There has been a significant growth in demand for alternative investments among HNWIs in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2011, certain categories of IOPs such as art, jewelry and collectibles delivered higher returns than equities since the global financial and economic crisis, and emerged as an important component of the overall investment strategy for Asia-Pacific HNWIs. China and Hong Kong overtook the US as the worlds largest market for art and antiques and the interest is pushing up the value of indigenous works, as evidenced by the 20.6% increase in 2011 in the World Traditional Chinese Works of Art Index. Significantly, Asia-Pacific HNWIs continue to buy into professional sports, despite the lack of financial returns.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of regional branding and segmentation strategies in the wealth management industry across the world

It provides data on current market size and future prospects for the wealth management industry in leading markets

It details various approaches adopted by wealth market players to segment the market according to target customers across the industry

It details the market entry strategies and product, target and customer retention strategies used by various wealth management companies in the wealth management industry



