NewIndustryTrend: Global Food Additives Market (Flavors, Sweeteners, Enzymes, Colorants, Emulsifiers, Shelf-Life Stabilizers and Fat Replacers)

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1.1 Global food additive market revenues, 2011 - 2018 (USD Million)

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Food Additives Market, by product type

Chapter 5 Food Additives Market, by geography

Chapter 6 Company Profiles



The global market for food additives is expected to grow steadily over the next five years, owing to the expected growth in the food and beverage industry and increasing awareness and demand of functional food additives. This study provides a strategic analysis of the global food additives market in terms of revenue. The global market for food additives has been segmented on the basis of various products as well as regions, with estimates and forecast provided up to 2018. Key products analyzed in the study include flavors & enhancers, sweeteners, enzymes, colorants, emulsifiers, shelf-life stabilizers, and fat replacers. Huge opportunities exist in the segments of flavors and enhancers, enzymes, fat replacers and the shelf life stabilizers market. Major economies covered in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The report also provides a break down analysis of product types by geography in terms of revenues forecasted till 2018.



The report interprets and analyzes the market dynamics of the food additives market including restraints, drivers and opportunities. The report also includes competitive analyses which cover the value chain and market share of the major players. Moreover, it also incorporates market attractiveness by product types defined by different parameters. In addition, to aid in strategic decision making, the report includes Porter’s five forces model and key trends driving the future growth in the market.



The report also includes detailed profiles of the major players of the market along with the business strategy adopted by them and recent developments of the industry. Major players such as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Givaudan, Danisco, BASF and others are profiled in this report.

This research estimates and analyzes the performance of food additives in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market. It includes demand by geography and by product types.



The report presents a detailed assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the food additives market as below:



Global food additives market, by product type



Flavors & Enhancers

Sweeteners

Enzymes

Colorants

Emulsifiers

Shelf-life stabilizers

Fat Replacers



Global food additives market, by geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



