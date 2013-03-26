NewIndustryTrend: Global Footwear Market 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Analysis

3. Market Segmentation I: By Category

4. Market Segmentation II: By Consumer Group

5. Market Segmentation III: By Retail Distribution



This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the global footwear market and its sub-markets over the nextsix years.The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the footwear industry in terms of products, consumer groups, retail distributionand geography. We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global footwear market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This report highlights the industry with the following points:



Definition, estimates & forecast of footwearproduct market from 2011 to 2018

Analysis of product segments for footwear product market with historical data and forecast

Trends and forecast for four geographic markets, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW based on segments of footwear product market

Profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of footwear marketin global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of footwear productsmanufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global footwear market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global footwear market as below:



By Category

Athletic Footwear

Insert

Aerobics Shoes

Atheleisure Footwear

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Sports (Cross Training)

Baseball Footwear

Basketball Footwear

Soccer Shoes

Tennis Shoes

Cricket Footwear

Other Sports Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Other Athletics Footwear

Outdoor / Rugged Footwear

Trekking and Walking Boots

Seasonal Boots

Specialty Boots

Mountaineering Boots

Backpacking Boots

Approach Shoes

Hiking Boots

Technical Shoes

Non Athletic Footwear

Fashion Footwear

Casual Footwear

Dress / Formal Footwear



By Consumer Group

Kids

Women

Men

By Retail Distribution

Store Based

Shoe Stores

Discount Shoe Stores

Sports and Athletic Goods Stores

Mass Discounters

Department Stores and Chains

Specialty Apparel Stores

Off Pricers

Non Store Based

Catalog

Teleshopping

Internet



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following geographical markets:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow footwear product market manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, medical companiesandresearch and development agencies to make informed decisions about footwear products manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and gaining competitive advantage.



