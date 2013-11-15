NewLastLongerInBed.com Launches to Promote Performance Enhancing Kegel Exercises

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Premature ejaculation affects millions of men around the world, and is said to affect up to two thirds of men at some point in their lives. This can cause several personal and interpersonal problems, affecting the quality of lovemaking in relationships and even sabotaging initial encounters to ensure relationships never grow past the formative stages. These problems in turn can give individuals a crisis of confidence. New Last Longer In Bed is a new website launched to review Ejaculation Guru by Jack Grave, a book that features a new approach to delaying ejaculation through Kegel exercises.



Kegel muscles, or pelvic floor muscles, can interfere with the ejaculation process when active, and the kegel exercises and other practices described in Ejaculation Guru teach individuals to quickly take conscious control of their pelvic floor to suppress ejaculations and last longer in bed. The book promises that Kegel exercises for men stop premature ejaculation.



The book is an ideal purchase for anyone wondering how to last longer in bed, and includes seven distinct chapters with not only exercises, but sexual techniques for sustaining performance, breathing techniques and more.



A spokesperson for the Ejaculation Guru explained, “Jack Grave is sharing his findings online so the men for whom premature ejaculation is a concern can now find help and support from an understanding community, led by Jack himself. The exercises and practical guides contained within the New Last Longer In Bed site are designed for any man to be able to perform, and use the pelvic floor to suppress the natural inclination of the prostate and other muscles to simply ejaculate when stimulated. This allows people to go for over half an hour, and comfortably, before choosing to relax their muscles and let nature take over.”



About Ejaculation Guru

New last longer in bed shows exactly what Ejaculation Guru Jack Grave did to go from lasting less than 10 seconds in bed to over 35 minutes. Premature ejaculation is not a "gene" individuals are born with, the result of penis size or a part of an individual’s personality that they can never change. New Last Longer In Bed shows visitors exactly how to overcome this natural impulse.



For more information, please visit: http://www.newlastlongerinbed.com/