NewLaunchGuru.com Says Its Klang Valley vs Johor Bahru Now, Offers VVIP Preview of Pinnacle Tower

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Singapore, Singapore – NewLaunchGuru.com, a website dedicated in informing the public about upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore and southern Malaysia, has recently informed that post 2013 Johor Bahru will be a strong contender of Klang Valley and this start of the property super cycle could even surpass Klang Valley’s value.



The website in its recent publication has stated that “Prices will go all the way to the top breaking historical levels and making JB the hottest property in Malaysia”. The site has even informed that as far as ROI is concerned, JB is the ideal low investment and high return location with property prices to further soar in the upcoming years.



The ‘Johor Causeaway’ has helped this surge of property value, which has enabled people working in Singapore to conveniently travel up-down daily to the country and back, and the already high prices in Singapore has pushed the residency towards Johor Bahru. Since any property in JB is now profitable, it has become increasingly vital to book any upcoming projects beforehand.



This is where NewLaunchGuru.com has outshined others. The site is concentrated on updating families and independent business owners regarding latest projects as early as possible, which can give them the opportunity to take advantage of substantial savings.



Currently the website is arranging VVIP preview of highly anticipated Pinnacle Tower in Johor Bahru. Early bird discount of 10%, free 2 years of maintenance, 1 free car parking lot, free furnishing package (tile flooring, wardrobes, and kitchen cabinets) and free legal fees & loan agreement is the offer that New Launch Guru is arranging for interested clients.



The website is known for offering such great deals which probably always remain unmatched. It also has a highly professional team which discusses all aspects of the properties including future financial value and possible nearby projects which could enhance the locality. Specific details of Pinnacle Tower JB and other similar upcoming residential and commercial projects can be viewed on the site, along with other insightful articles discussing the property prospects in the two countries.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is one of the leading real estate websites that is focused on informing the general public on any upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore and southern Malaysia, especially in Johor Bahru. Due to high demands and pre-bookings of these major projects, the website http://newlaunchguru.com/, has become an important tool for families and independent business owners in obtaining the best property before they are actually sold out. The website has an interesting holistic approach while providing information about upcoming projects, since it also publishes the future and present financial values of these properties and offers insightful articles outlining properties that are hot and have a low risk & a high return.



For more information about the Pinnacle Tower, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to propnex.benjamin@gmail.com.