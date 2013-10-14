Newly Formed Reggae, Dancehall Digital Record Label Partners with Independent Talent

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Spitfiyah Records & Films, a newly formed reggae, dancehall record label and film production from Jamaica but based in Florida has announced its formation and the collaboration of its first 3 artists. Spitiyah recently inked an exclusive distribution deal with Urban Music Digital, which provides sales, marketing and mobile services to over 200 major and indie retail partners worldwide.



Spitfiyah Records & Films will be releasing new music from a diverse range of reggae and dancehall artists while maximizing value for their publishing assets through music licensing and branded entertainment.



The company was founded by Kevin Richardson known as Black Pearl JA who was formerly with Walt Disney Films.



"I'm proud to announce the launch of this new Reggae record label and publishing company based here in Vero Beach.Fl. Over the past 10 years I've had the chance to tour the world, meet amazing people and be mentored by the incredible music industry executives I've worked with. My goal with Spitfiyah Records & Films is simple, we are going to maximize revenue generating potential for the artists we sign. I believe in the power of "DIY" with all artists and Spitfiyah Records & Films is here to partner with them and help take things to another level." - Kevin Richardson / Spitfiyah Records & Films



New Spitfiyah Records & Films collaborations include:



Trebla:

Trebla is a saint kitts based Reggae & Dancehall artist. Spitfiyah Records Music will release their new EP Fall 2013.



Craiggis JA:

Craiggis JA is a already established Dancehall artist from Jamaica Spitfiyah Records & Films will be partner releasing his new EP Fall 2013.



http://www.craiggis.com



I-Sane:

I-sane is a already established Reggae artist from Jamaica Spitfiyah Records & Films will be partner releasing his new EP Fall 2013.



http://www.I-Sane.com & http://www.I-sanemusic.com



Spitfiyah Records & Films Website (Official) - http://www.spitfiyah.com



About Spitfiyah Records & Films

Spitfiyah Records & Films is a digital reggae & dancehall record label and music publisher from Jamaica. that distributes, markets and licenses music on behalf of independent talent. Kevin Richardson a film, recording and licensing professional from Spanish Town, Jamaica with a focus in music and creative brands. He currently is the CEO of Spitfiyah Records & Films.



Contacts

Kevin Richardson

blackpearl024@gmail.com

8846-103court, Vero Beach,Fl , 32967

http://www.spitfiyah.com