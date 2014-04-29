Newly Launched Alisan Golden Coach Tickets by Easibook.com

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Alisan Golden Coach Express is considered as one of the most popular bus operator that provides their valued passengers with excellent bus services between the country of Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. Alisan Golden Coach Express can be found in the greater of Pudu Sentral or Puduraya. Apart from that, the Alisan Golden Coach Express also provides their respected passengers with daily express from different destinations like Golden Complex, Kuala Perlis, Kangar, Sungai Petani, JB Larkin, Sg Nibong, Penang Komtar, Butterworth, Alor Setar, Changlun and Hatyai. Alisan Golden Coach Express will also offer their customers with affordable bus fee that will perfectly fit with their budget.



Alisan Golden Coach Express provides their valued passengers and travellers with their famous coaches to choose from. The famous coaches of Alisan Golden Coach Express includes a 26 seater with single deck, a high deck with power plugs, 37 seater with double deck and WiFi connection that everyone will surely love. They will guarantee their passengers that they will surely enjoy their trip destination without suffering from any hassles and difficulties. With the reasonable price of bus ticket, people can be sure that Alisan Golden Coach Express will provide them with utmost bus services they ought to receive.



Alisan Golden Coach Express will assure their passengers that the money that they will spend in buying their bus tickets is worth paying for. If passengers want to avail the bus services of Alisan Golden Coach Express, all they have to do is to book their bus tickets online at Easibook.com.



Alisan Golden Coach Tickets by Easibook.com is expecting that their valued travellers and passengers will be enticed to check out their website to learn more about their newly launched Alisan Golden Coach Express.



For booking or more information on Alisan Golden Coach, please check out http://www.easibook.com/bus-company/alisanGoldenCoach-bus.aspx . For inquiries, please contact Easibook.com at +65 63333 1948 or send an email at enquiry@easibook.com.



Contact:

Company: Easibook.com

Address: 1 North Bridge Road #02-17, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094

Telephone Number: +65 63333 1948

Email: enquiry@easibook.com