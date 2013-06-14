Newly-Launched Blog to Provide Tips & Guides for Dog Lovers

Surabaya, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- If you are a new dog owner, then you probably are looking for some help on how to train your pet to learn certain commands and behaviors. You are in luck because there is a newly-launched blog that offers fresh content to help you train your dog to become obedient, playful, not to bite, and etc. Make your pet the best dog in the world by following the essential tips that a dog owner has to know. If you decide to own a dog, then it follows that you should be responsible as well. SitNotBark.com is the best website to visit online.



“Almost all people around the world have dogs in their dwellings. In this regard, we setup a simple blog to help dog owners around the world train their dogs. We focus on the important aspects that all dog owners should know.” - said Rusly, owner of SitNotBark.com



Let us find out some of the tips that this blog offers:



Tips on How to Stop or Avoid Dog Biting



Around 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs in US alone, and 20% of them need intensive medical attention for the wounds. The most common victims of dog bites are children and half of the victims are below 13 years old. Children are prone to severe injury since they are small and not know how to act when there is a dog around. Most bites happen while interacting with dogs thus there is a need to educate people and children on how to prevent dog bites. It is important to know that any dog can bite, and understanding the reasons why dogs bite is probably the best way to avoid them. You can learn more about avoiding dog bites on this blog.



How to Stop Dog Separation Anxiety



Dog separation anxiety can happen in any breed and age. Dogs bond in pack and they are not used to be left alone in the house. Dogs react on lack of exercise or the stress from separation anxiety. As a result, your dog may become noisy, destructive, and upset. The results can vary, and your pet may only do one, or maybe all of the bad behaviors. You may conclude the behavior as breed traits when it is mental anguish in reality. There will be some personality changes in your pet as well. He may turn shy or aggressive. He may turn depressed and become sick. He may start chewing a part of his body. If you notice some changes in your dog, then maybe he is a victim of separation anxiety. Learn how to stop this by visiting the blog.



Dog Obedience Training



Dogs will behave like animals if you do not train them. They are social animals and they should be trained. If you don’t then your dog will bite you, fight other dogs, dig holes in your backyard, bark too much, destroy your belongings, and soil your house. Almost all problems with regards to behavior are normal dog activities that happen at the wrong place or time or are directed to the wrong thing. For instance, your dog will take a poop on the carpet instead of going outside. Your dog will bark all night rather than just barking at the stranger prowling outside. Your dog will chew on your stuffs instead of his own toys. SitNotBark.com provides detailed information on how to train your dog to become obedient.



About SitNotBark.com

This blog was setup by Flash Software Solutions and targets dog lovers around the world. SitNotBark offers practical and easy tips for those who want to train their dogs. This blog encourages interactivity by allowing people to post their own experiences and allow others to comment.



Media Contact:

Hendra Rusly

hendra@flashsoftwaresolutions.org

Surabaya, Indonesia

http://sitnotbark.com/