Newly Launched Gig Site Ogigz.Com Charges Sellers 15 Percent

oGigz.com, a new gig website, was launched very recently allowing people to sell their gigs for prices ranging from $5 to $200 depending on the seller level. These gigs may be any talents or services that the sellers might have to offer and the buyers would be interested in buying. The website distinguishes itself by charging only 15% on the sellers when other similar sites charge 20%. Only the $5 and $7.5 gigs are charged 20% by oGigz.



The website explains the functioning of gig sale in a simple manner. Buyers and sellers can create accounts on oGigz.com to avail the services of the site. The buyer searches for the gig listing in the site and makes the purchase of the desired gig. When the gig is purchased, the seller starts working and delivers the gig. On reception of the gig, the buyer accepts the gig’s completion and makes the payment. oGigz charges 15% or 20% depending on the rate of the gig. Seller then get the payment through a secure gateway like Paypal or the amount is credited to his/her oGigz account balance.



The website has instituted certain guidelines to ensure the quality of gigs listed in the site. The website owner Matthew Rankin explained, “oGigz invests a lot of time and effort into making sure all gigs on oGigz meet our Quality Guidelines. Incomplete orders will be cancelled and credited to the buyer´s oGigz account balance.”



oGigz also assigns different seller levels to the sellers. First timers are assigned to Level 1and promoted to Level 3 based on ratings and number of gigs completed. The rates that sellers can assign to their gigs vary with the different levels. The higher the level, the more the sellers can charge for their gigs.



The gigs posted by the sellers to oGigz will be automatically published to the Twitter and Facebook accounts of oGigz for greater exposure of the gigs. More details about the functioning of oGigz.com and the various gigs listed on the website can be viewed at http://ogigz.com/. Any enquiry regarding the gigs can be emailed to admin@ogigz.com.



About oGigz.com

