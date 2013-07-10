Newly Launched Hotels Coupon Boy Updates Daily to Bring Cheapest Hotel Deals on the Web

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The discount holiday sector seems to have encroached so completely on the holiday sector at large that there is now a bicameral state of affairs wherein luxury providers remain intact but the rest are caught in a race to the bottom. For many holiday makers this can only be good news, but the ferocity of that race means that consumers still can’t be sure they are getting the best deal. Hotels Coupon Boy is a site created exclusively to answer this problem, collecting coupon codes and special offers from across the net into a single location.



The website is updated daily with new deals and offers, whether it be a Hotels.com discount code, an Expedia promo code or money off on Orbitz.com, the site lists them by the date added and includes information on expiry, and a simply thumbs up/thumbs down user rating system by which users can attest to the validity of the coupon so others don’t waste their time.



The system accrues discounts from over 25 major websites and features the very best offers available on the homepage, this allows users to quickly identify the very best discounts available and take advantage of them before it’s too late.



A spokesperson for Hotels Coupon Boy explained, “Because there are so many competing discount hotel, flight and travel sites across the internet and each of these has their own exclusive special offers available often only for a short time, it can be virtually impossible to guarantee that customers are in fact getting the cheapest deal and that someone isn’t offering a better price on some other corner of the net. By aggregating these coupons into a single location, individuals get an at-a-glance portrait of the industry as a whole and are better able to take advantage of the deals offered by any or all of the companies. Using our site increases competition and drives prices down.”



About Hotels Coupon Boy

Hotels Coupon Boy is the best source for hotels, flights and travel discount coupon codes. They have the latest promo codes for Hotels.com, Expedia, Orbitz, Hotelclub and many other online travel agencies. They also have discount codes for hotel chains and airlines as well. Many users regularly bookmark the site and check back frequently for the latest deals. For more information, please visit: http://hotelscouponboy.com/