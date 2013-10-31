Newly Launched SexOffenderRegistry.us Provides List of Sex Offenders Living in the U.S.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Two new websites to help concerned parents identify convicted sex offenders living nearby have just come online this week. SexOffenderRegistry.us and NYSexOffenderRegistry.com both offer a searchable database of local sex offenders to allow any citizen of the United States to see exactly how many sex offenders live in their county, city, and neighborhood.



The sites are aimed at helping parents keep their families protected and stay informed of any individuals living in the vicinity who have been previously convicted for sex offences.



The availability of public sex offender registry was established in 2005, in honor of a 22 year old North Dakota woman Dru Sjodin who was kidnapped and murdered by a sex offender registered in Minnesota.



A national database such as the latest sex offender registry will allow the general public to instantly view sex offenders from any state through an interactive search application, and even search a suspected individual, hopefully negating the possibility of crimes similar to what Dru Sjodin had to unfortunately face.



The NY sex offender registry website is focused on providing list of sex offenders living in New York, pinpointing their exact location via their residential addresses.



According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, there are 3 levels of sex offences – Level 1, 2 & 3, with sex offender of Level 1 having the lowest risk of repeat offence and Level 3 of the highest. Level 1 sex offenders are required to be registered for a period of 20 years, while Level 2 & Level 3 sex offenders are registered for a lifetime.



The creators of the two new websites hope that their list can offer security to families and can assist in reduction of sex crimes, making the neighborhoods a much happier and safer place for everyone.



About SexOffenderRegistry.us

SexOffenderRegistry.us is one of the leading websites that provides a complete list of sex offenders living in the U.S. The site provides the residential address of the offenders and details of their appearance. Through the online platform, http://sexoffenderregistry.us, the list can be viewed or any sex offenders living in a specific neighborhood can be searched. The administrators of the website also manage another site, http://nysexoffenderregistry.com/, which is focused on listing sex offenders living specifically in New York.



For more information about Sex Offender Registry, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of sexoffenderregistry.us, please email to info@sexoffenderregistry.us.