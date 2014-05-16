Newly Launched Vaped.info Impresses Vaping Enthusiasts with Its Comprehensive Vaporizer Reviews

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Despite its recent launch, Vaped.info has already gained immense praise for its numerous vaporizer reviews and informative articles on vaping. The vaping enthusiasts have not only complemented the comprehensiveness of the reviews offering full details, even the step-by-step functioning of the vaporizers, but are also surprised with the number of vaporizers reviews the site has already published.



Finding a legitimate website that provides first-hand experience of vaporizers is a rarity as many websites now simply copy the reviews from other sources or make up the content by themselves.



Vaped.info however is focused on providing real experiences of individuals who have actually purchased the vaporizers and consistently review products, to keep their visitors informed of the latest launches.



Many products that have been reviewed or mentioned on the website, www.vaped.info, are not readily seen elsewhere hence offering the people multiple options when making a purchasing decision. Every review provides the details of where the vaporizers can be bought such that the interested individuals know where these rare vaporizers can be purchased.



The reviews follow the similar pattern of describing the vaporizer’s size, its functions, items in the kit, current price, discounted price, key features and a step-by-step brief tutorial on how to use the vaporizer. Most of the reviews are inclusive of a YouTube video displaying the working of the vaporizer.



The vaporizers have been categorized according to their types on the site. With the growing vaping industry, there has been emergence of many types of vaporizers and Vaped.info has nearly covered every type that is currently available. Bag, Box, Desktop, Digital, Forced Air, Liquid, Oil, Pen, Portable, Whip, Water-Filtered are only few types of vaporizers that have been reviewed by Vaped.info.



About Vaped.info

Vaped.info is a recently launched website that has already provided numerous comprehensive reviews of vaporizers available today and has published insightful articles on the latest trend of vaping. Focused on reviewing vaporizers first-hand upon their release, the team behind the website is well versed with latest launches and innovations and often is the first to provide a review of a vaping product.



For more information about Vaporizer Reviews, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of vaped.info, please email to contact@vaped.info.