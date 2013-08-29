Newly Launched Website Announces the OC Fit Expo to Be Held at the Anaheim Convention Center November 2nd and 3rd

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The OC Fit Expo will be held on November 2nd and 3rd in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center near Disneyland. The Expo will highlight various contests and events such as Women’s Figure, Tattooed Men’s Physique, Asian Women and Latin Men, live MMA fights, and Strongman Competition for audiences focused on all things physical. “We’re really happy to incorporate our Men and Women contest and the Figure Class as well. We are confident that contests like Men’s Physique and Latin Men will supercharge the event” said Mike Glass, Founder of The OC Fit Expo.



Having just launched the site TheOCFitExpo.com Glass went on to discuss his gratitude for Reginald Braziel, CEO and partner Tianna DeGuire of Highrise Elite Marketing whom he reached out to recently for the creation of the Expo’s new website stating, “the launch of the site has increased interest in the upcoming Expo with its comprehensive information and impressive photos of contestants.”



For more information about the Expo visit http://www.theocfitexpo.com. To connect on Facebook and Twitter visit https://www.facebook.com/theocfitexpo and https://twitter.com/theocfitexpo respectively. For more information on Highrise Elite Marketing visit http://www.highriseelitemarketing.com



Contact information:

Mike Glass

Website: http://www.theocfitexpo.com

Venue: Anaheim Convention Center, CA.

Location: 800 W. Katella Ave. Anaheim, Ca. 92802

Box Office: (714)765-8950

Dates: November 2nd-3rd 2013

Hours: Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:30p.m

Hours: Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00p.m

Exhibit- Sponsors: (949) 642-3677

Email to: ocfitexpo@yahoo.com