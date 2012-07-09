Newly Launched YeaMusic.com Features Top Ten Songs, Albums, and Music Videos

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Top ten music listings provide a glimpse into pop culture’s latest trends. They tell people which bands are popular and which songs are currently being heard on radios around the world.



Today, YeaMusic.com wants to help a new generation of music lovers discover the most popular music in the world. The YeaMusic.com website features rankings of today’s hottest tracks across all genres of music. Visitors can look at the top songs in specific genres – like rock – or they can look at the top rankings overall.



The front page of YeaMusic.com is conveniently separated into five main sections. Sections are broken down into top songs, top music videos, and top albums. Once visitors get past the fold of the page, they will find a ‘Now Playing’ section that features a mixture of popular music albums, songs, videos, and artists.



One of the first sections that website visitors will notice is the scrolling list of album covers sliding by at the top of the page. The slider features a mixture of classic albums and new hits, including music from Bob Marley, Elvis Presley, and even the Jonas Brothers.



For all of these reasons, YeaMusic.com prides itself on being the “Music entertainment of the 21st century.” The website seeks to instantly show visitors which artists are currently popular without filling their screens with advertisements or pop-ups.



A spokesperson for the site weighed in on the matter:



“We wanted to make a site that was easy to navigate without overwhelming visitors with advertisements or other unrelated content. We are very happy that we were able to integrate our vision of a clean, simplified design into the YeaMusic.com layout.”



Indeed, YeaMusic.com features a straightforward menu system at the top of the page that users can access from anywhere on the site. That top menu provides links to genre-specific top ten songs, a YeaMusic.com store, as well as new music releases for albums, songs, videos, and artists.



YeaMusic.com wants its store to be a talking point among visitors. The store features music albums for $5.00 and less as well as new singles – like Cary Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” – for just $0.25. Visitors can also check out the store on a daily basis to discover exclusive sales and features.



Whether interested in today’s newest hits or remembering classic songs of years past, YeaMusic.com seeks to provide clear, concise information for music lovers of any generation.



About YeaMusic.com

YeaMusic.com lists the most popular songs, music videos, and albums currently topping charts around the world. The website also features an online store and top 10 rankings for every genre of music. For more information, please visit: http://YeaMusic.com