Newly Opened Fitness Lair Studio: First in Chicago's Magnificent Mile

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- If you work or reside right in the heart of Chicago, you have a place to go for your physical fitness routine. Fitness Lair is the first and only personal training studio that is found on Chicago’s popular Magnificent Mile. This studio was created by Unicus Fitness, a established name in providing physical fitness programs and for consulting, designing, and managing fitness centers for commercial, residential and government buildings.



With Fitness Lair, you will have the privilege of undergoing Unicus Fitness personal training programs. The principles behind these programs are those of Time under Tension and Mechanical Inefficiency Training.



With its programs, the body is forced to produce tension and be under so much tension as well without rest. This means that the body must work harder than what’s normal to burn off more calories per unit of time. Hence with such principles, our clients could become smaller, tauter, healthier and of course sexier. Programs are not designed to make people look puffed up or appear huge.



Every program you choose to have from Fitness Lair comes with its Money Back Ironclad Guarantee. If you are not happy with the program or don’t find it working for you, we can give you a 100% refund within 60 days after signing up.



You can choose from its highly unique and cautiously tailored fitness packages. For the private individual, you can enjoy intense basic full sessions. There’s also the Private Session which includes express 30-minute sessions for the busy bee. You can go for the Semi Private package which can be done by groups of 2-3 participants in full sessions as well.



Signing up for any program would entitle you to a free fitness consultation and assessment and the initial 30-minute personal training.



Fitness Lair just like any other personal training studio created by Unicus Fitness also has Recovery, Massage, Cellulite Reduction services. These are possible with equipment that only Unicus Fitness owns which are HyperGravity and the HydroMassage Bed.



It is given knowledge that getting into a personal training program is not enough to keep your weight down or to stay healthy in general. It has to be paired up with a robust weight loss program or a good nutrition plan. That’s why Unicus Fitness has weight loss packages that would let you experience the 14-day meltdown again with its 60-day money back ironclad guarantee. The company adheres to the following principles: cleanse, re-balance, and optimize. The owners, Dina Castillo and Frank Nunez, can attest to this when they lost weight and gained lean muscle mass after a 9-day cleanse.



If you get fit with the use of any fitness programs offered by Fitness Lair, you can be assured of success. Take it from the stir that The Unicus Fitness Wedding Boot Camp caused. This is the program allotted for soon-to-be-wed couples who would like to fit in a smaller size outfit.



In fact, this and many other programs created by Unicus Fitness have caught much media attention including Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, The Daily Herald, The Wedding Channel, Wall Street Journal, and many others.



So if you’re ready for to look better, sexier and tighter, go ahead and check their site now: http://www.unicusfitness.com/locations_6.html.



