Newly Premiered Leawo Blu-Ray Player for Mac Is Available and Cost-Free in the Following 20 Days

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- As a leading multimedia software solution provider, Leawo Software has always been concentrating in developing and offering users with high quality products and services to enrich people’s digital entertainment. This time, on November 18, Leawo once again announced that its new premiered Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac is given away for totally free in the coming 20 days. According to Leawo Software spokesman, this new Mac Blu-ray Player could help Mac users play Blu-ray, DVD, HD video (up to 1080P), common video and audio on Mac (10.9 Mavericks included) in lossless quality and smoothly.



“Blu-ray movies offer more enjoyable movie experience for movie fans. Hardware Blu-ray players cost you a lot of cash. There’ve been quite a few software choices for people to play Blu-ray and DVD movies on Windows PC directly, while Mac users get very narrow choices. We have successfully brought out the Windows version of Blu-ray Player software. Now, we are offering worldwide Mac movie fans with the Mac Blu-ray Player software, and making it free in the following 20 days, with hope that more people could get this tool for free,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



What is Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac

Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac is a Mac based multimedia player combo. It is a region-free Blu-ray player that could play back Blu-ray discs and DVD discs regardless of region code restrictions of Blu-ray player software and DVD disc. Also, it could play Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ or the latest MKB protections, and play CSS-DVD discs smoothly. This Mac Blu-ray Player also acts as free DVD player, free ISO player, free HD video player and free audio player for Mac users to play various media files for totally free. It could play back videos in up to 1080P resolution without any quality loss. As for audio playback, it supports various audio decoding technologies like Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc. Users get full playback control and detailed navigation during playback, like adjusting subtitles, audios and videos, etc



Price

Leawo priced this new Blu-ray Player for Mac at $59.95 per license per year. Any Mac user could get this Mac Blu-ray Player to play Blu-ray, DVD, video and audios on Mac computer. But in the coming 20 days, till the end of December 1st, any people could get this product for totally free.



How to Get this cost-free Blu-ray Player for Mac

Any people who want to get this free Mac Blu-ray Player could take a visit to http://www.leawo.org/blu-ray-player-mac/ and then register with personal email address. The license code and download link would be sent to the registered email.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.