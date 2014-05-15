Newly Published - Amines Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share,Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The report covers forecast and analysis for the amines market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2011 and 2012 along with a forecast from 2013 to 2019 based on both volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the amines market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the amines market on a global and regional level.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/amines-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the amines market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the amines market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, general attractiveness and company market share.



The study provides a decisive view on the amines market by segmenting the market based on product types and applications. All the product and application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the CAGR for the market is estimated between 2013 and 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.



Visit at http://www.linkedin.com/today/post/article/20140515084253-173774513-amines-market-to-grow-4-501-3-kilo-tons-by-2019-globally



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Arkema SA, AkzoNobel N.V., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Taminco Corporation, BASF SE, Rhodia and Huntsman Corporation. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.The market has been segmented as below:



Amines Market: Product Segment Analysis

Ethanolamines

Alkylamines

Fattyamines

Others (Includes cyclic amines,etc.)

Amines Market: Application Analysis



Crop protection chemicals

Water treatment

Personal care

Surfactants

Others (Includes wood preservations,etc.)



The report also includes similar segmentation for the following regions:



Amines Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Related Reports -



Coal Fired Power Generation (Pulverized Coal Systems, Cyclone Furnaces, Fluidized-bed Combustion and Coal Gasification) Market for Residential and Commercial Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/coal-fired-power-generation-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



The coal fired power generation market report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global coal fired power industry. The report segments the market on the basis of technology, region and application and also provides the forecasts and estimates for each segment. The report also analyses the demand and supply characteristics of the market by providing a detailed forecast and analysis of installed capacities for the period 2011 to 2019.



Based on technology, the market can be segmented into pulverized coal systems, cyclone furnaces and others such as fluidized bed and coal gasification. Due to easy availability of coal in various grades and forms, pulverized coal systems were the largest segment and are expected to maintain the highest share of installed capacity in 2019. Fluidized bed systems are growing in popularity due to their versatility of operation and lower emissions and are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the next few years.



Polyacrylamide (Non-ionic, Cationic, Anionic, and Others) Market for Water Treatment, Petroleum, Paper Making and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/polyacrylamide-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



The demand for polyacrylamide is mainly prompted by growing demand from water treatment and petroleum industry. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for polyacrylamide The Polyacrylamide report by Transparency Market Research analyses, estimates and forecasts polyacrylamide demand on a global and regional level for the six year period from 2013 to 2019, in terms of volume and revenue.



The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with the impact on the overall market for the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application and region and offers estimates and forecast of the polyacrylamide market for each segment.



The study analyses the product value chain beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. In addition it also evaluates the market based on Porter’s five forces model that analyses the degree of competition in the market by considering other factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the polyacrylamide market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/