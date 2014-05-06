Newly Published Membrane Technology Market in Pharmaceutical, Biopharma and Life Sciences - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2014 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Membrane technology is widely used in various development phases of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Membrane technology includes membrane applications from laboratory drug research to large scale pharmaceutical manufacturing. Applications of membrane technology in pharmaceutical, life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries include lab-scale DNA and protein separation and analysis, drug screening, cell culturing and examination, and virus removal. Single-use disposable technique for biopharmaceuticals and stringent environmental regulations are some of the key factors driving demand for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Strict quality and safety standards in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), have created a demand for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences industry.



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On the other hand, high capital and operational cost impede the growth of the membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Membrane fouling is one of the major concerns with membrane technology; it decreases membrane efficiency. Membrane filters need to be replaced or washed every three to four years to remove foulants. However, in the absence of an alternate and more efficient filtration technology, demand for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries is expected to witness healthy growth.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of estimation of the membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries from 2014 to 2019, considering 2013 as the base year for calculation. Additionally, data pertaining to current market dynamics, including market drivers, restraints, trends and recent developments, has been provided in the report. The global membrane technology market in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries is categorized on the bases of type of filtration, processes and geography. The type of processes comprise ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis and chromatography.



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Under geographic analysis, the report identifies and analyses market size and forecast of membrane technology for pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences industry in North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW). Some of the major players in the membrane technology market for pharmaceutical, biopharma and life sciences industry are GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, Merck Millipore and 3M Healthcare. These key market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, sustainability and financial overview.



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