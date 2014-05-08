Newly Published - OLED Lighting Markets-2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Six years ago, OLED lighting was first being proposed as a serious commercial product. Back then, 2014 was projected as the year when OLED lighting would first make its impact felt on general illumination. It didn’t happen. OLED lighting has been available for four years now, but with few signs of its moving beyond the luxury and specialist lighting sector. Also, the disappearance of GE from this space is another reason to treat OLED lighting with a little less respect than it once had.



Browse Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/oled-lighting-markets-2014-report.html



So is it time to wave goodbye to OLED lighting as a large-scale business opportunity and label it “niche only?” The case can be made. But then again some large lighting suppliers remain bullish on this technology and appear to mean what they say.



Also, the fate of OLED lighting remains of importance well beyond the lighting sector. Because OLED consist of large panels, their success or failure has major implications for both the OLED materials sector and the OLED market itself. Even a modest success for OLED lighting could quickly make it the largest segment of the OLED business; which would completely change the market orientation of the OLED market from one that is currently oriented towards small mobile displays.



Browse All OLED Market Research Reports at http://www.researchmoz.us/oled-market.htm



In this complex market environment, NanoMarkets believes that it is time for a detailed and honest assessment of both the current value proposition and future revenue timeframes for OLED lighting. This is the objective of this report, which includes eight-year (volume and value) projections of OLED lighting in all the major market sectors along with an assessment of how OLED lighting can effectively compete with LEDs and CFLs in those segments. In addition, this report analyzes the core strategies of leading players in the OLED lighting space, including their plans for building manufacturing capacity for OLED lighting.



Related Reports -



OLED vs LED Lighting 2013-2023: Forecasts, Technologies, Players



This report is divided into two parts: (a) technology and (b) market assessment. The first offers a comprehensive yet detailed overview of both LED and OLED lighting, going through fabrication processes, material compositions, technology roadmaps, and key players. The device attributes of each technology are also critically assessed, examining parameters such as colour warmth and controllability, flexibility, efficiency, surface emission, lifetime, wafer size, and luminaire design.



The second section offers a blunt market assessment. Detailed cost projection roadmaps are developed, factoring in estimated cost evolution of the integrated substrates, encapsulation layers and materials. Changes in system configuration and material composition required to enable the cost roadmaps are outlined. We also factor in production costs including capital and labour. Values are expressed in units of $/unit and $/klm.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/oled-vs-led-lighting-2013-2023-forecasts-technologies-players-report.html



OLED Lighting Opportunities 2013-2023: Forecasts, Technologies, Players



This report is divided into two parts: (a) technology and (b) market assessment. The first offers a comprehensive yet detailed overview of both LED and OLED lighting, going through fabrication processes, material compositions, technology roadmaps, and key players. The device attributes of each technology are also critically assessed, examining parameters such as colour warmth and controllability, flexibility, efficiency, surface emission, lifetime, wafer size, and luminaire design.



The second section offers a blunt market assessment. Detailed cost projection roadmaps are developed, factoring in estimated cost evolution of the integrated substrates, encapsulation layers and materials. Changes in system configuration and material composition required to enable the cost roadmaps are outlined. We also factor in production costs including capital and labour. Values are expressed in units of $/unit and $/klm.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/oled-lighting-opportunities-2013-2023-forecasts-technologies-players-report.html



Markets for OLED Encapsulation Materials 2012 - 2019



latest report on the commercial development of OLED encapsulation. The report analyzes the latest technical and market developments in the both OLED encapsulation materials and deposition strategies and it also contains granular eight-year forecasts of the revenues that we expect to be generated from this business, along with quantities of materials shipped. These in-depth forecasts are broken out by both product type and application within the OLED space.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/markets-for-oled-encapsulation-materials-2012-2019-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website @ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/