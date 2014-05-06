Newly Published - Photovoltaic Generator Market in India 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Photovoltaic Generator Market in India 2014 states that the renewable energy sector is gaining prominence in India. With the country facing a continuous shortfall in the supply of conventional sources required to meet the increasing demand for energy in recent years, the focus is gradually shifting from conventional to renewable sources of energy.



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In order to reduce the current demand-supply gap for electricity within the country, the renewable energy sector has to be given high importance. With several solar PV projects coming up under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM), the demand for PV cells and modules is expected to increase significantly. Moreover, the capital costs involved in setting up solar PV projects in India, along with the feasible geographical location of the country that enables it to receive around 3,000 hours of sunshine each year, makes solar PV a highly viable option for electricity generation. The domestic solar PV industry has also attracted significant investments over the past few years. These factors will ensure that the market continues to exhibit steady future growth.



The Government of India is actively involved in the development of the renewable energy sector. Through its various programs, it has directly and indirectly benefitted the solar PV industry. The market is characterized by high competition among players. Although the import of low cost products from China has had a negative impact on the business of organized players, the market continues to exhibit steady growth which is expected to benefit the industry as a whole.



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Table of Content



Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators



Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation

Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 Dec 2013)



Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 Jan 2014)



Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction



Slide 5: India Energy Scenario and Region-Wise Installed Capacity



Slide 6: India Energy Demand-Supply Forecasts (2006-07, 2011-12, 2016-17e)



Slide 7: Renewable Energy Scenario, Energy Market Segmentation and Renewable Energy Market Segmentation



Slide 8: Components of a Solar PV Plant and Types of PV Cells



Slide 9: Types of PV Systems

Market Overview



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