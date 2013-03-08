Newly Published Report: Car and Van Aftermarket Tires in Europe, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Europe Car And Van Aftermarket Tires



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Car and Van Aftermarket Tires in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing car parc in Europe. The Car and Van Aftermarket Tires in Europe has also been witnessing an increase in the retreading of tires. However, the sovereign debt crisis in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Car and Van Aftermarket Tires in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Car and Van Aftermarket Tires in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, and Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



