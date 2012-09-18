Newly Redesigned TDIPropertiesInc.com Increases Returns for Property Investors

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- TDI Properties, a leading real estate management and advisory firm, have announced a redesign of their website. A spokesperson explained why they thought the redesign was necessary:



“Our business has grown over the last few years and we wanted a new website to reflect the vibrancy of our business. We wanted to provide simpler navigation for our customers while emphasising our services. The feedback on the redesign has been overwhelmingly positive for our customers.”



TDI Property Management Services are a property management business that promises to provide customized solutions that help protect the assets of each individual investor. The company seeks to be the number one choice when it comes to finding a property management company in Los Angeles. The business believes they operate differently to most property management businesses as a spokesperson explained:



“We are not a typical property management business we operate to increase the value of our client’s assets. Increasing a client’s returns is not just some corporate slogan, it’s part of our businesses DNA. This has led to us increasing in net operating income by 24.7% in the first 12 months for any new properties or communities we manage. We are able to do this because of experience in the market and because we understand the critical importance of filling vacancies rapidly. For people requiring property management in Los Angeles they should consider the track record their property management company has with vacancies. If they go through this process they will realize we are the number one choice.”



Maintaining maximum occupancy is one of TDI’s major skill sets. To do this TDI uses a range of marketing methods, properties can benefit from quality photography, digital tours and full property details. Properties are advertised in the conventional manner however TDI also uses social media including Twitter and Facebook as well as SMS, MMS, and mobile phone apps.



TDI Properties believe that the underlying asset should be protected as well as increasing income. They take a proactive approach to protecting the property asset with extensive tenant screening including credit checks, income verification, employment status, personal references and criminal background checks. However the asset protection goes way beyond that with monthly property checks including any preventative maintenance and energy conservation methods. TDI believe it’s this fastidious approach that has allowed them to retain clients and tenants.



Whether seeking property management Los Angeles or interested in learning more about a specific rental property, the TDIPropertiesInc.com website is filled with information for renters and investors alike.



