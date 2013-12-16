Newly Released Book by Lorraine Grubbs and Frank Granara - "Shake 'Em, Wake 'Em, Make ' Em a Team" - Has Now Been Published in Four Countries

League City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- This book is the true story about how one visionary CEO and former Southwest Airlines executive discovered the heart of teambuilding. Their message in “Shake ‘em, Wake ‘em, Make ‘em a team” is how to perpetually disrupt, creatively destruct, and build on shared experience to create an award winning, loyal team. The reader will realize how passion & purpose, development & decisiveness, communication & commitment will catapult companies to greater heights.



“Shake ‘em, Wake ‘em, Make ‘em a team” actually showcases an actual two-day teambuilding seminar for a group of corporate executives. This is a drastic new approach to teambuilding, where a group of corporate executives are isolated into a custom-designed seminar situation, and introduced to a new paradigm in thinking not only operationally, but also strategically. Come along for the ride, and see how these corporate executives react to challenges that are “out-of-the-box”, and “rocks their world”.



In this well documented book, the hands-on multi-session approach opens-up the thinking of corporate types, as they learn more about their own thought process than they perhaps ever cared to know. Different themes are employed as well as the use of costumes. There is no pretense in these sessions, as all of the players are on equal footings. How they react to the stimuli is what sets them apart. The “Shake ‘em, Wake ‘em, Make ’ em a Team” sessions become very real, very fast as the participants view of themselves and their functions in their own corporate environments are reshaped.



The authors have proven that it is possible to reshape a team of Nationwide Vice Presidents in a cost-effective manner in only a couple of days. A corporate team that is intent on the same goals is what it takes for a company to build success, and maintain growth.



About Lorraine Grubbs

Lorraine Grubbs, a Co-Author of this new book, was a Vice-President at Southwest Airlines for 15-years. Her forte’ is working with companies to build cultures of loyalty and engagement. Her book “Lessons In Loyalty - How Southwest Airlines Does It” became a huge hit amongst leaders of business the world over. Her Co-Author, Frank Granara, CEO of General Insulation Company, is a success story in and of himself. This major distributor of commercial insulation products started in 1982, and has expanded to include 40 locations throughout North America, and has also entered the China market.



For complete information, visit: Shake ‘em, Wake ‘em, Make ’ em a Team



Media Contact:

Shake ‘em, Wake ‘em, Make ’ em a Team

Attn: Press

2951 Marina Bay Drive, #130-316

League City, TX 77573

281.813.0305

lorrainegrubbs@gmail.com