Newly Released Forex Income Engine Predicts Forex Trends with 72.2% Accuracy Plus 15,000 in Free Bonuses

South Easton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Forex Income Engine 3.0, the latest product from Profits Run is quickly becoming a leader in forex trading education. Using a new unusual technique, traders can predict the trend of the next two bars with 72.2% accuracy.



Forex Trading has become very popular due to the quick profits and ease of trading. The goal of Forex Income Engine is to strike quickly and pick up as many short-term pips as possible.



The strategy used in Forex Income Engine 3.0 (http://forexincomeengine3.info), has been used consistently and quietly by a small group of elite traders from around the world. These traders have been able to dial in to a time frame and be able to instantly identity a special type of market move with high odds of success.



A unique feature of Forex Income Engine is that anyone can do this with as little as $500 in a trading account.



In this system you will be able to:



1. Automatically discover the precise profit points that protect your trades from big losses while being able to profit as much as possible.

2. Predict the near term trend of the best Forex markets.

3. Erase the risk with every trade as soon as possible.

4. Know a 2 step exit strategy to shield against losses.

Forex Income Engine also includes a custom Trade Alert Software that spots these trades extremely fast. In addition you can gain access to two additional Bonus courses absolutely free:

1. ETF Hedge Fund Trading Course Worth $5,000

2. Masters in Investment Management Course Worth $10,000.

To learn more about Forex Income Engine, please go to http://forexincomeengine3.info



Contact Info

David Cohne

P.O. Box 878

Randolph, MA

Phone: 781-836-4840

http://forexincomeengine3.info