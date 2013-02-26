Newly Released Johnny Cash Book: "Johnny Cash Is a Friend of Mine' By: Henry Vaccaro, Fills out the Life of the Man in Black Like No Other Book

Ocean, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Through a combination of intimate stories, never-before-seen photographs and a personal touch unseen in previous books, New Jersey General Contractor and former Kramer Guitar Chairman, Henry Vaccaro, has penned an indispensable book in the lexicon of Johnny Cash. True to Johnny's legacy, every word in the book is true.



The success of the film "Walk the Line" was in inevitable re-introduction of one of America's most legendary music pioneers, but it left forty years of Johnny and June Carter Cash's life untold. Henry Vaccaro met Johnny Cash shortly after the film concludes and for the first time, fans and to-be fans have an opportunity to learn more about what made Johnny Cash... Johnny Cash.



The book chronicles an intimate friendship from the early days of the Kramer Guitar Company, through Cash's work with his adopted city of Asbury Park, until the day he died. It features a supporting cast including Hank Williams, Jr., Waylon Jennings, Ernie Anastos, June Carter Cash and many more. It follows Johnny and Henry from Asbury Park to Nashville, from the swamps of Georgia to the Bahamas.



Said Vaccaro: "Johnny Cash was a friend of mine. It's why I titled the book that way. The film was very good and several biographies are as well, but they all lack the personal touch that can only be told by a friend of Johnny's. Johnny Cash the man is so much more than the literature available today provides for. This book captures the true essence of The Man in Black."



From the Forward: "These little stories are true, some of which have never been told before and in each instance I try to show a photo relating to that particular story. Some of these stories show the compassion and caring that this truly great man had for his fellow man. Some stories are funny, some are sad, but they are factual to the best of my memory. Most of all I hope you will get to see a side of Johnny Cash that few people have known."



