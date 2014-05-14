Newly Released Leawo iPhone Transfer for Mac Helps to Backup iPhone Music to iTunes

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional solution provider for multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data transfers and recoveries for iOS devices, recently unveiled its powerful iPhone transfer software, Leawo iTransfer for Mac, which enables users to backup music from iPhone to iTunes without the sync of iTunes.



Leawo Software has been the leader in the field of data recoveries and transfers, and it has developed Leawo iPhone Transfer for Mac to help users transfer files with ease, and Leawo iOS Data Recovery to help users recover deleted files from their iDevices. The company devotes itself to the development of useful software for people’s daily life, and has turned into a success.



Leawo iTransfer for Mac, which is newly developed by Leawo Software, is specially designed for Mac users. This software enables iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users to transfer files among iOS devices, iTunes and Mac computers with ease. Leawo iTransfer for Mac even enables users to backup iPhone music to iTunes library without synchronization, and it transfers the non-purchased items just the same as the purchased items. The software is useful for iPhone users who are have saved some non-purchased items and don’t want to lose the music files.



Leawo iTransfer for Mac is easy to use. When users start this software for the first time, they will find out that the software only has simplified-designing interface, and they are able to use the software without any effort. Leawo iTransfer can be a good choice when it comes to backup iPhone music to iTunes library. Users only need to launch the software on their Mac computer, and plug iPhone into computer via the USB cable. The software will detect the libraries of the iPhone, meanwhile show the iTunes library below the libraries of iPhone. After choosing music files, the users will be able to transfer music from iPhone to iTunes library with the help of Leawo iTransfer for Mac.



Among all the iPhone transfer software for Mac computers, Leawo iTransfer for Mac can be regarded as one of the best. This software is easy to use yet powerful, and it helps users to transfer various kinds of files without the sync of iTunes. For more information about Leawo iTransfer for Mac, please refer to http://www.leawo.org/itransfer-mac/.



Links

Product Link: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer-mac/

Company Link: http://www.leawo.org/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.