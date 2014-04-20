Newly Released Leawo iPhone Transfer Software Helps to Backup iPhone to Mac with Ease

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional software developing company that focuses on multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playing and conversions, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, recently released a piece of iPad, iPod touch and iPhone transfer software for Mac users, which is called Leawo iTransfer for Mac. This software helps users to backup iPhone to Mac computer with ease, and it enables users to get rid of the sync of iTunes.



Leawo Software has been focusing on the development of data transfers of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch for years, and this company has developed several pieces of powerful software to help users to get rid of the sync of iTunes. This Leawo iTransfer for Mac is used for transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and Mac computers, and it allows users to transfer various kinds of files without the sync of iTunes, including apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, ebooks, photos and Camera Roll.



If the user has saved a lot of music files in his/her iPhone, he/she will find that it is impossible to transfer the non-purchases back to their Mac computer. At this moment, Leawo iTransfer for Mac will provide much help. This software helps users to transfer music from iPhone to computer without the sync of iTunes, so the users won’t get the music files erased. Moreover, this software allows users to backup iPhone music to the target folder in viewable and manageable files, so users will also be able to enjoy the music files on Mac computer.



If the user wants backup iPhone music to a new Mac computer, Leawo iTransfer for Mac is also helpful. As soon as the user has installed this software on his/her Mac computer, he/she is able to transfer music from iPhone to Mac computer with no effort. To use this software, the user only needs to connect iPhone to the Mac computer with the USB cable, and then the software will automatically detect the libraries of the iPhone and show them in the left sidebar. After choosing files, the software will back up iPhone music to computer.



With this newly released iPhone transfer software for Mac computers, the users are able to backup iPhone music to Mac with no worries.



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.



Product Link: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer-mac/

Company Link: http://www.leawo.org/