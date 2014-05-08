Newly Released Leawo iTransfer for Mac V1.0.0 Supports to Backup Non-Purchased Music

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional solution provider that focuses on multimedia conversion issues, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, recently released its Leawo iTransfer for Mac V1.0, which is a powerful iPad, iPod touch and iPhone transfer software. This software enables users to backup non-purchased music from iPhone to Mac computers with ease.



Leawo Software has been focused on the data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices for years. The software has developed Leawo iTransfer and Leawo iOS Data Recovery to help users to solve the problems they come up with the iPhone, iPad and iPod in their daily life. Leawo Software devotes itself to the development of software which can bring help to the users, and has run into a success.



Leawo iTransfer for Mac is specially designed for Mac users, and this software helps users to transfer files without the sync of iTunes. Leawo iTransfer for Mac is compatible with all kinds of iOS devices, including iPhone 3GS or later, all gens of iPad, iPod touch 4 and iPod touch 5. This powerful iPhone transfer software allows users to transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, ebooks, photos and Camera Roll without efforts, and it makes the data transfers fast and easy to be done.



This Mac iPhone transfer software will provide much help when users want to backup iPhone to Mac computer. From time to time, users are not unfamiliar with the sync of iTunes. This function provides great convenience for the users to transfer files from computer to iPhone, but it never helps users to transfer non-purchased files from iPhone back to computer. Leawo iTransfer for Mac makes it easy for the users to transfer files from iOS devices to computer without the sync of iTunes. Moreover, even the non-purchased music, movie and so on can be transferred back to computer, which will be very helpful for the users in their daily lives. If any user wants to backup iPhone music to computer, he/she won’t want to miss this powerful iPhone transfer software.



Links

Product link: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer-mac/

Company link: http://www.leawo.org/



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.