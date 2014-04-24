Newly Research On: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Value Chain Market Analysis (Ethylene, PET, PET Packaging) – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast, 2010 – 2016,” the global PET market was estimated to be worth USD 23.3 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 48.4 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2011 to 2016. In the overall global market, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in terms PET demand over the next five years.



Browse the full report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pet-polyethylene-terephthalate-and-pet-packaging-market.html



Demand for PET is primarily being driven by increasing application in CSD packaging as well as rising consumption of packaged, frozen and other processed foods. Largest PET applications include packaging of CSD and bottled water, alcoholic and hot beverages, sheet/films and food. (Transparency Market Research)



The PET value chain market has been further segmented under two markets, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and ethylene. Over the last decade, demand PET has increased considerably due to growing demand from food and beverages industry. Ethylene market is segmented on the basis of its application as polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and ethylene dichloride and ethyl benzene. The market for ethylene was estimated to be worth USD 140.4 billion in 2010 and it is expected to reach USD 254.5 billion in 2016.



Asia Pacific enjoys the largest market share of the worldwide PET and ethylene market in 2010 and is expected to lead by 2016. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market for ethylene over the next five years.



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This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of PET and ethylene in global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of PET and ethylene manufacturers, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global PET and ethylene market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the PET and ethylene market.



This report is an effort to identify factors that will be the driving force behind the PET value chain market and sub-markets in the next few years. The report provides extensive analysis of the industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the market structure. The report has segregated the PET and ethylene industry in terms of application and geography.



We have used a combination of primary and secondary research to arrive at the market estimates, market shares and trends. We have adopted bottom up model to derive market size of the global PET value chain market and further validated numbers with the key market participants and C-level executives.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of PET and ethylene products in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of PET and ethylene product manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography.



The report covers all the major product segments of the global PET value chain market and provides historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the PET value chain market.



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Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



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