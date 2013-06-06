Newman Crane and Associates Insurance Release Informative Infographic Explaining Importance of Policies

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Over half of residents renting a home or apartment are likely to experience theft. It's a sobering fact that many Orlando area residents who rent a home don't have renters insurance; only 31% currently carry a policy. What's the percentage of homeowners with home insurance? 96% A new infographic available from Newman Crane and Associates Insurance educates renters on various renters insurance statistics.



The infographic includes information on:



- Average renters insurance premium by state

- What is included in renters insurance

- Why your landlord's building insurance isn't enough



Newman Crane and Associates Insurance wants renters to educate themselves on why they need renters insurance. The infographic features easy to read statistics and Newman Crane and Associates Insurance believes it be a wakeup call for any renters that are coasting without insurance.



About Newman Crane and Associates Insurance

Newman Crane and Associates Insurance has been working with Orlando and Central Florida businesses, homeowners, and individuals for over 20 years. To hear about their policy options and discuss cover, please call 877-874-4673. For more information on the infographic and their products, please visit http://www.newmancraneins.com/2013/05/orlando-florida-renters-insurance-infographic/