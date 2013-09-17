NewmanAutoTransport.com Offers Free Shipping Quotes for Auto Transport Across America

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Shipping a car can be expensive. That’s why many vehicle owners choose to get quotes from multiple auto transport companies. Pricing varies widely across auto transport companies, and with a little bit of research, vehicle owners can ship a car across the country for an affordable price.



Newman Auto Transport is one auto transport company that now offers free shipping quotes to all vehicle owners. Free shipping quotes are available through the company’s website, NewmanAutoTransport.com, where visitors can also learn more about the Missouri-based auto transport company.



A spokesperson for NewmanAutoTransport.com explains how vehicle owners can receive a free shipping quote:



“We’ve designed our free shipping offer to be as accessible as possible for drivers. We encourage vehicle owners to fill out our free shipping form from any page of our website. That form simply asks for the pickup city, drop off city, as well as a name and phone number. After receiving that information, we can begin putting together a quote as quickly as possible.”



Newman Auto Transport has been in business for over twenty years. At the NewmanAutoTransport.com website, visitors can learn why people need auto transport services. The site explains that some people use auto transport services when purchasing a new or used vehicle and needing to move it from one end of the country to the other, for example. Other people use auto transport services when traveling across the country for an extended vacation. Those who travel to the southern states in the winter, for example, can send their car to the state ahead of time and catch a flight to avoid long driving times.



Although Newman Auto Transport is a decades-old company, the company’s website is relatively new. The company’s spokesperson explains that more website features are planned for the future:



“Our site will soon feature a regularly-updated blog that our current customers and future customers can use to learn more about the auto transport industry. We’re also creating a frequently asked questions page where we explain the intricacies of shipping a car across the country.”



One of the biggest advantages of Newman Auto Transport is that the company operates on a flat fee basis. There are no additional fees on any auto transport services, making it easy for customers to compare costs.



Whether shipping a car to a new state or buying a truck from across the country, NewmanAutoTransport.com wants to make the auto transport shopping process as simple as possible with its free quotes and flat free pricing system.



About NewmanAutoTransport.com

NewmanAutoTransport.com is the online home of Newman Auto Transport, a Missouri-based company that offers auto transport services across the United States. The company’s newly-designed website features a free quote form that visitors can use to quickly receive pricing details on their car shipment. For more information, please visit: http://newmanautotransport.com