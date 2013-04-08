NewMarketAnalysis: Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4 AUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 AUTOMATED TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET BY END USER APPLICATIONS



This report categorizes the global ATE market on the basis of the type of test equipment and the end user segments. On the basis of the type of test equipment the market is classified into memory semiconductor ATE, non-memory semiconductor ATE and discrete ATE. The end user segments included in this report are IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Defense and others. The “Others” end user segment includes the industrial and healthcare sectors. The global ATE market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



The major players in the global ATE market include Advantest, Teradyne, Inc. and LTX-Credence and together account for more than 85% of the market. These companies have been focused on mergers and acquisitions for the last couple of years. Apart from this, companies have also invested significantly in the development and introduction of new products in the market. An in-depth competitive analysis of the market players involved is also provided in the report. The company profiles include a company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, SWOT analysis and strategies & developments.



This research study provides and in depth analysis of the ATE market by segmenting the market as mentioned below:



Automated Test Equipment Market by type



Memory ATE

Non-Memory ATE

Discrete ATE



Automated Test Equipment Market by End User applications



IT & Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Defense

Others



Automated Test Equipment Market by Geography



North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)



