NewMarketOverview: Global Automotive Plastics Market 2012 to 2018

Plastics find major applications in electrical components and interior and exterior furnishings of automobiles. The majority of the application market for automotive plastics is under the purview of these two application segments accounting for almost 70% of the total consumption. Plastics are also used in other parts in automobiles such as power trains, under the hood and chassis. The market for these applications is expected to show growth over the forecast period.



Polypropylene (PP) has been the most widely used plastic in automobiles in recent years and is expected to hold sway for the entirety of the forecast period till 2018. Polyurethane (PU), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE) are the other major plastic materials that have been in great demand in automobile manufacturing. Polycarbonate (PC), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyamides (PA) such as nylons and other plastics including polyoxymethylene (POM) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are also in great demand in various automotive applications.



Biodegradable plastics are a more environment friendly option to plastics sourced from crude oil and derivatives. After a certain time period these plastics begin their degradation process and are easy to dispose without causing adverse effects on the environment. Starch based and polylactic acid (PLA) based biodegradable plastics have been the most common materials used in the automotive industry. Newer biodegradable plastics such as PHA, PCL and PBS are being used in small quantities for automotive applications. Biodegradable plastics have been analyzed separately as a potential opportunity, the estimates for these plastics have not been included in the overall market estimate and have been provided separately.



Traditionally, although North America and Europe have been the biggest markets for plastics in automobiles, Asia Pacific has been the largest consumer of automotive plastics in recent years. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the automotive industry in the region and the huge and apparent never-ending demand for automobiles in many economies of Asia Pacific. Europe has been the second largest market for automotive plastics followed by North America and Rest of the World (RoW).



The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as BASF SE, Delphi Automotive PLC, Ascend Performance Materials, AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries, Johnson Control Inc., Magna International Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Solvay Plastics and others.



The report also includes a detailed value chain of the automotive plastics market along with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify the pros and cons of/for all the upstream and downstream segments, thus enabling a strategy-making process for buyers of automotive plastics, suppliers of raw materials, substitutes, and potential new entrants into the market, based on possibility of forward or backward integration into the various business segments. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the automotive plastics market as below:



Automotive plastics market by product type



Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyamide (PA)

Others



Automotive plastics market by application



Power trains

Electrical components

Interior and exterior furnishings

Under the hood

Chassis

Others



Biodegradable plastics in automotives



Starch based

PLA based

PHA based

PCL based

PBS based



Automotive plastics have also been segmented by geography and further divided by application and product type in terms of both volumes and revenues in their respective regions:



Automotive plastics by geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Global Plastic Additives Market



Plastic Additives Global Market to 2015 Increasing Plastics Demand Supported by Recovering Global Economy Driving the Market is an in-depth report on the global plastic additives market. The report divides the plastic additives market into four segments plasticizers, property modifiers, property extenders and processing aids, and discusses each of these segments on a global level and for major regions of the world. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the plastic additives market in the major regions of the world. The report contains global demand analysis and forecasts, drivers and restraints and revenue analysis and forecasts. It includes demand analysis and forecasts and revenue analysis and forecasts in major regions. The report also presents the plastic additives price analysis and forecasts for these regions and for all the segments. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global plastic additives market covering all the major parameters.



Nanotechnology And Nanomaterials In The Automotive Industry



Exploitation of nanomaterials covers an entire spectrum of applications from polishes, glass treatments and colour changing paint, nanofilled polymers and resins, and nanostructured ceramics and coatings, offering higher performance and/or additional functionality such as wear and erosion resistance, light-weighting, reduced friction, toughening, UV resistance, corrosion control and aesthetic enhancement, to batteries for electric vehicles and advanced electronics and sensors. Nanomaterials utilized in automotive technologies help to reduce vehicle weight, improve the engine performance, improve fuel economy, improve the exhaust emission control, enhance active and passive safety, reduce the vehicle vibration and enhance active and passive driver safety, increase vehicle control and road handling capabilities, increase vehicle security, and enhance driver comfort. The conservative estimate for nanotechnology and nanomaterials enabled products in the automotive industry for 2010 was US$246million. By 2015, estimates are $888million (conservative) and $1.852billion (optimistic).



