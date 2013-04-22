NewMarketOverview: Global High-Speed Server Interconnect Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Global High-speed Server Interconnect market to grow at a CAGR of 7.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of high-speed data transmission mediums. The Global High-speed Server Interconnect market has also been witnessing the increasing virtualization of server infrastructure. However, the overdependence on component suppliers to meet end-user demands could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global High-speed Server Interconnect Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global High-speed Server Interconnect market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., and Mellanox Technologies Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cray Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., Oracle Corp., Qlogic Corp., and SGI.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



