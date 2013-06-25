Newnan Dermatology Launches New Medical Spa Website

Newnan, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Newnan Dermatology, a well-known and respected provider of dermatological services and cosmetic skin care in Newnan, GA, has recently launched a new website for their state-of-the-art aesthetical department, The Skin Spa. The fully customized design was developed to showcase the practice’s commitment to patient care and enrich users’ online experience. The site was built with user-friendly interface to allow both current and prospective patients to easily navigate the practice’s wealth of information on procedures such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, CoolSculpting, and chemical peels.



Composed of elaborated drop-down navigational tabs, the site enables users to easily access information about their desired cosmetic treatment. Patients also have the opportunity to learn more about Newnan’s Skin Spa services, browse the before and after photo gallery and read patient testimonials. The new website also gives patients the opportunity to learn more about The Spa’s latest news through their blog and social media profiles, including Facebook and Twitter.



Designed in partnership with ABM, an interactive marketing agency and medical website design firm based in Solana Beach, the doctors from Newnan Dermatology and the staff at The Skin Spa believes the site will help illustrate their emphasis on quality patient care and they are excited about the opportunity to provide patients with a valuable resource to learn more about the wide variety of services available at The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology.



About The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology Group

The Skin Spa of Newnan Dermatology, specializing in non-surgical, anti-aging solutions, was designed to work synergistically with Newnan Dermatology clinic, a respected provider of dermatological services and cosmetic skin care for patients in Newnan, Peachtree City and the Atlanta Area since 1990. The mission of the Skin Spa is to provide patients with the best available resources, allowing them to achieve optimum health and enhance natural beauty by combining the art and the science of skin care.



For more information about the Skin Spa or to schedule a consultation, call (678) 850-9248 or visit http://www.ndskinspa.com.